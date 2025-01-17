Flamingo fest promises a spectacular weekend

Tirupati: The much-awaited Flamingo Festival 2025 is set to unfold in a grand manner from January 18 to 20, with a tag line ‘Celebration of Nature, Culture and Biodiversity’. District collector Dr S Venkateswar has called upon nature enthusiasts and the public to visit and make the most of this festival, which promises to captivate attendees with its vibrant offerings.

Speaking at a press conference alongside joint collector Shubham Bansal, district forest conservator C Selvam and regional director of tourism department R Ramana Prasad, the collector announced that all preparations are underway to ensure a seamless experience.

The festival will be celebrated across five key locations – Nelapattu, BV Palem, Atakanitippa, Sri City and Sullurupeta, with the Nelapattu Bird Sanctuary being the focal point. Known for its rich biodiversity, the sanctuary is home to unique species like the grey pelican, cormorant-billed stork, spoon-billed stork and open-billed stork. Migratory birds from distant Southeast Asian regions flock to these wetlands, making it a paradise for bird watchers and nature lovers.

To enhance the visitor experience, bird-watching setups equipped with binoculars have been installed at Nelapattu and Atakanitippa. Boating facilities with safety measures, such as life jackets, have been arranged at BV Palem, while eco-friendly stalls and cultural programmes will enliven the government junior college grounds in Sullurupeta. Over 200 bird species are expected to grace the festival, which also includes a platform for eco-friendly biodiversity discussions and planning, featuring experts in the field.

Eco-sensitive zones will be maintained with utmost care, with visitors urged to avoid using plastics and to adhere to environmental guidelines. Special control rooms, guide services and waste management facilities have been established to ensure a smooth and eco-conscious celebration.

Adding a scientific and educational dimension, symposiums such as the Wetland symposium, Tourism and Industrial conclaves will be held in Sri City, with participation from eminent academicians and industry leaders from IIT, IISER and other institutions. The festival will also feature a CSR conclave to promote sustainable practices. A dedicated stall by SHAR will highlight technological advancements, while local food courts will serve traditional delicacies, celebrating the region’s cultural heritage.

Senior officials have been designated as in-charge for each location to oversee the proceedings. The event is spearheaded by Joint Collector Shubham Bansal as the nodal officer, under the leadership of the District Collector who is the District Tourism Council Chairperson.

The district collector along with other officials launched an official website, www.flamingofest.org to provide festival-related updates. Conservator of forests C Selvam said that the festival will be grandly organised through the coordination of the Forest and Tourism Departments, serving as a guiding model for future generations.