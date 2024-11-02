IISER to conduct conference for undergraduate research in Biosciences

Tirupati: The Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) Tirupati will be organising the inaugural National Conference for Undergraduate Research in Biosciences (NCURB), on December 16-17, 2024. This groundbreaking event, to be organised by a dedicated team of BSMS students, marks a significant milestone as it will be the first national-level conference held at its new campus, located in Yerpedu, Tirupati District.

NCURB aims to provide a national platform for undergraduate students to showcase their research and engage in meaningful dialogues with the broader research community across various fields of biosciences. In a press release, the organisers said that this conference will serve as an enriching ground for exchanging ideas and experiences in areas such as modern agriculture, biomedical technology, bioinformatics, sustainable energy and more.

The first edition of NCURB will feature esteemed plenary speakers, including Prof Utpal Nath (IISc), Prof Amitabh Joshi (JNCASR), Dr Rama Pai (MERCK), Dr Bhavana Muralidharan (InStem) and Dr Mayuri Rege (HBCSE). Over the course of two days, participants will have the opportunity to delve into specific areas of interest through student talks and poster presentations while networking with peers from higher education institutions across India.

Registrations for NCURB are open until 11.59 pm on November 6. Students interested in presenting their research are encouraged to submit their abstracts on NCURB’s official website by the same deadline. For further information and updates on the conference, the official website on https://ncurbiisertirupati.wixsite.com/ncurb may be visited.