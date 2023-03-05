Investors shunning AP as they lost faith in govt: Lokesh

TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh on Saturday felt that the industrial tycoons have lost faith in the state government and thus they are not coming forward to invest in AP. During his padayatra 'Yuva Galam', he had an interaction with the youth at Kalluru of Punganur Assembly constituency in Chittoor district on Saturday.





The youth told him that they have lost their jobs as the companies for which they have been working closed their units in the state and shifted to other states. Lokesh assured them that they need not get disheartened as the TDP is all set to come back to power and once the TDP forms the government again they will get better employment opportunities.





When some of them wanted to know whether the youth will have an opportunity in politics, Lokesh replied that the TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu wants to give 40 per cent representation for youth in the party. Majority of the youth gathered for the programme complained that Chittoor district is the worst affected with the negative rule of the YSRCP. They said that cases under various Sections have been registered against them due to which their future is now in dilemma.





Lokesh promised them that once the TDP is into power, all such false cases will be lifted and the party will invite investors into the state following which the youth will get employment opportunities. The police forced the petty businessmen to shut down their shops during Lokesh's visit to Kallur. The family members of Misba met him and said that she committed suicide due to harassment by the YSRCP leaders. They also said that they met minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy several times but justice was not done to them. Responding to them, he promised to stand by the family and will support them at all times.





He called upon the minorities and the youth to fight with right spirit and not get scared away by the false cases. The TDP will extend all sorts of cooperation to them and will stand by them, he added. The padayatra completed 448.1 km in 34 days while on Saturday Lokesh covered 11.1 km. The padayatra in Tirupati and Chittoor districts has completed covering 11 constituencies. It will continue in Piler constituency of Annamayya district on Sunday.



