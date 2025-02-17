ITCX Conclave on temple admin to begin today

TIRUPATI: The International Temples Convention & Expo (ITCX) 2025, the world’s largest conclave dedicated to temple administration and management, will take place at Asha Conventions, Tirupati, from February 17-19. Conceptualised by Giresh Kulkarni, Founder of Temple Connect, in collaboration with the Anthyodaya Pratishthan, ITCX 2025 aims to unite Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, and Jain institutions in a global dialogue on modernising temple ecosystems while preserving cultural heritage.

Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Kerala Governor Rajendra Arlekar, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Savanth and others are expected to participate in the event. With hybrid participation from 1581 devotional institutions across 58 countries, the event will feature over 111 speakers, 15 workshops, and more than 60 stalls.

Dubbed the ‘Mahakumbh of Temples,’ ITCX is a flagship initiative of Temple Connect, a leading organisation known for patenting intellectual properties and documenting temples of Indian origin. The convention is co-led by Prasad Lad, Chairman of ITCX and Chief Whip of the Maharashtra Legislative Council. This year’s theme, ‘Engaging, Empowering, and Enhancing the Temple Economy,’ underscores a commitment to elevating devotee experiences and improving management efficiency.

Speaking to the media in Tirupati on Sunday, Giresh Kulkarni and Prasad Lad said that a key focus of ITCX 2025 is fostering collaboration between temple leaders, policymakers, and industry experts to modernise administration beyond religious functions. The event will feature keynote addresses, panel discussions and masterclasses on fund management, crowd control, sustainability initiatives, and security protocols.

Special emphasis will be placed on integrating AI, digital tools, and fintech solutions to streamline temple operations.

Other crucial topics include langar and food distribution systems, waste management, sustainable energy practices, and legal compliance. Discussions will also highlight temples’ roles in providing community services such as medical aid, educational initiatives, and charitable programs.

ITCX 2025 has garnered strong support from the Government of India, with endorsements from the Ministry of Tourism, Ministry of Culture, and the Incredible India initiative. The Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC) joins as a presenting partner, with backing from the Archaeological Survey of India and Tourism & Endowments boards from multiple states, including Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, and Karnataka.

Meghaa Ghosh, Co-Curator & IP Director of ITCX, highlighted the event’s three-stage format, integrating leadership sessions, hands-on workshops, and ‘Temple Talks’ to share modernisation success stories. The event will showcase case studies on renowned temples like the Vasavi Temples and Batu Caves. Additionally, ITCX 2025 will launch the ‘Smart Temples Mission’ and the ‘Smart Temples Mission Awards’ to recognise exemplary temples worldwide in 12 distinct categories, solidifying its status as a pioneering platform for temple ecosystem development.