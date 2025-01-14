  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Tirupathi

Minor fire mishap at laddu counter

Two burnt alive and six injured after a fire broke out in tyke industry in Kakinada
x

Two burnt alive and six injured after a fire broke out in tyke industry in Kakinada

Highlights

Fire broke out at counter No.47 in the massive laddu com-plex near the temple at Tirumala on Monday morning.

Tirumala: Fire broke out at counter No.47 in the massive laddu com-plex near the temple at Tirumala on Monday morning.

The fire broke out due to short circuit in the UPS attached to the computer at the counter.

The alert staff however acted promptly and put off the fire avoiding a major mishap.

As the counters were always crowded with devotees availing laddu prasadam after darshan, panic prevailed for sometime due to the fire. People were seen running in fear for safety.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick