Minor fire mishap at laddu counter
Fire broke out at counter No.47 in the massive laddu com-plex near the temple at Tirumala on Monday morning.
The fire broke out due to short circuit in the UPS attached to the computer at the counter.
The alert staff however acted promptly and put off the fire avoiding a major mishap.
As the counters were always crowded with devotees availing laddu prasadam after darshan, panic prevailed for sometime due to the fire. People were seen running in fear for safety.
