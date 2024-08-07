New processing industries on anvil in c region

Tirupati: The Chittoor district administration is set to significantly enhance agricultural and horticultural development in Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s Kuppam constituency. Key initiatives include the establishment of new processing industries to support local farmers and explore growth opportunities.

A tomato processing unit is planned for Cheldiganipalle in the Ramakuppam mandal, with an investment of Rs.8.42 crore. This facility aims to elevate the value of local tomato produce, create new market opportunities and generate additional income for farmers. Discussions are also underway with Kevin Care to establish a mango processing unit, given the region’s abundant mango cultivation.

Keeping in view the vision of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, district collector conference Kumar and Joint Collector P Srinivasulu have been making frequent visits to the constituency and deliberating with several stakeholders. The collector along with the project director of Kuppam Area Development Authority (KADA) Vikas Marmat visited the proposed site for the processing industry and had a discussion with progressive farmers and farmers’ cooperative society members.

The collector told them that the idea was to set up a tomato processing industry with 100 percent financial assistance for the sake of farmers. He felt that if farmers’ cooperative society members take part in monitoring civil works, it can be completed fast and with quality. Engineers and other officials will also be appointed to check the quality from time to time.

As the area is rich in mango cultivation as well, district administration held discussions recently with representatives of a reputed company, Kevin Care, on the possibilities of setting up a mango processing industry.

This company has a robust network of having industries in six states in the country and network in 42 other countries.

They asked the district collector to allot suitable land for the industry at Kuppam and Palamaner region where the mangoes are available in abundance. Collector Sumit Kumar responded positively and assured them of further steps after consulting with state officials.

Meanwhile, KADA PD has been busy coordinating with local officials to expedite development projects and achieve sustainable development goals. The aim is to transform Kuppam into a model constituency with rapid and impactful development over the next five years.