Live
Just In
Review meeting held on Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam SSD tokens
Tirumala: TTD EO J Syamala Rao, Additional EO Venkaiah Chowdary, JEO Veerabrahmam, district Collector Dr S Venkateswar and SP Manikantha Chandolu reviewed about SSD tokens as Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam will conclude on January 19, at a meeting held virtually in Tirumala on Thursday.
The issuance of SSD tokens for the last day of Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam in Tirumala temple is likely to conclude on Friday (January 17). These tokens will not be issued to devotees on January 19 for darshan on January 20. Devotees have to join Sarva Darshanam queue line only for the Lord’s darshan.
Besides, Srivani tickets will not be issued offline on January 19 for darshan on January 20.
VIP break darshan remains cancelled (except for Protocol VIPs) on January 20 and hence no recommendation letters will be accepted on January 19.
Keeping in view the above, devotees are requested to plan their pilgrimage to Tirumala and co-operate with TTD.
GM(IT) Sesha Reddy, Deputy EO Lokanatham were also present.