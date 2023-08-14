  • Menu
Rohit Sharma offers prayers at Tirumala

Indian cricket team  captain Rohit Sharma along with his family at Tirumala on Sunday
Indian cricket team  captain Rohit Sharma along with his family at Tirumala on Sunday

Indian Cricket team captain Rohit Sharma along with his family on Sunday offered prayers to Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala.

Tirumala: Indian Cricket team captain Rohit Sharma along with his family on Sunday offered prayers to Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala. Ahead of the Asia Cup 2023, Rohit visited the world famous Hindu

shrine to seek the divine blessings for his team’s victory.

