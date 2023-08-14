Live
Rohit Sharma offers prayers at Tirumala
Highlights
Indian Cricket team captain Rohit Sharma along with his family on Sunday offered prayers to Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala.
Tirumala: Indian Cricket team captain Rohit Sharma along with his family on Sunday offered prayers to Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala. Ahead of the Asia Cup 2023, Rohit visited the world famous Hindu
shrine to seek the divine blessings for his team’s victory.
