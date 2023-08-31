Six take oath as TTD Board members

Live
Tirumala: Six more people took oath as TTD Trust Board members on Wednesday in Tirumala temple. TTD JEO Veerabrahmam has administered oath to all of...
Tirumala: Six more people took oath as TTD Trust Board members on Wednesday in Tirumala temple. TTD JEO Veerabrahmam has administered oath to all of them in the sanctum sanctorum that included Karikala Valaven, Special Chief Secretary Endowments as ex-officio, Yellareddigari Sitarama Reddy, Balasubramanian Palanisamy, R Venkata Subba Reddy, Siddavatam Yanadaiah and Sidda Veera Venkata Sudheer Kumar as members of the board.
Later they were rendered Vedasirvachanam at Ranganayakula Mandapam. The JEO offered theertha prasadams and presented them the laminated photos of Srivaru.
DyEOs Lokanatham, Govindarajan, Harindranath and others were present.
