Srikalahasti temple chief priest, security officer suspended

Tirupati: Srikalahasti temple Chief priest Sambandham Gurukul and Chief Security officer Dhanapal along with two temple inspectors were suspended by temple executive officer C Chandrasekhar Reddy following the unauthorised installation of two idols inside the temple. The two inspectors are Vijaya Saradhi and Venkatamuni.

It may be recalled that two idols of Shiva and Nandi weighing 7 kg each were taken inside the temple clandestinely by unknown persons which was noticed on September 11.

Following this, the temple EO has ordered an internal enquiry committee over the incident though opposition parties TDP, BJP and Jana Sena have demanded for high level enquiry committee and the suspension of EO himself.

Tirupati urban police are investigating the case under the supervision of SP A Ramesh Reddy and keenly examining the CCTV footage.