SVIMS set to establish applied Blockchain centre
Tirupati: Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS) is set to establish an Applied Blockchain Centre aimed at revolutionising patient healthcare.
To this end, the institute will soon sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Hyderabad-based IDS Inc., a leading firm specialising in blockchain and emerging technologies.
Speaking at a programme held on Tuesday, SVIMS Dean Dr Alladi Mohan elaborated on the potential of blockchain technology, stating that it offers a shared digital ledger system that is tamper-resistant and ensures secure transaction recording.
“This platform can revolutionise how patient data is stored, ensuring it is immutable, transparent and confidential”, he explained, emphasising its role in safeguarding sensitive health records.
IDS Inc. vice-president Voruganti Aravind highlighted the long-term vision behind this partnership, noting, “This collaboration aims to elevate SVIMS to global standards by integrating advanced blockchain solutions for patient care and data management.”
Principal of Sri Padmavathi Medical College for Women Dr Usha Kalawat, Principal, College of Physiotherapy Dr Madhavi and other staff were present.