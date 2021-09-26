Tirumala : Newly appointed TTD JEO takes charge

Tirumala : The newly appointed Joint Executive Officer (JEO) of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) V Veerabrahmaiah took charge at Ranganayakula Mandapam in Tirumala temple here on Saturday.

After darshan of Sri Venkateswara Swamy, speaking to media, he said it is a divine opportunity for him to serve in an organisation like TTD which administers the affairs of the world famous shrine of Sri Venkateswara Swamy, Tirumala.

"I prayed to the Lord to give me strength to execute my duties as per the rules and regulations and I will strive my best to enhance the image of TTD," he added.

He also thanked TTD Chairman Y V Subba Reddy and Executive Officer Dr K S Jawahar Reddy.

He was presented Theertha Prasadams, laminated photo of Srivaru and Coffee Table book on TTD by temple Deputy EOs Ramesh Babu.

It may be noted here that Veerabrahmaiah, who was working as Chittoor district joint collector, was transferred and posted as TTD JEO.