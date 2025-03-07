Live
Just In
Tirupati: CII district office opened
Tirupati: Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) has expanded its footprint in the State with the inauguration of its new Tirupati district office,...
Tirupati: Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) has expanded its footprint in the State with the inauguration of its new Tirupati district office, reinforcing its commitment to fostering industrial growth and strengthening member engagement in the region.
CII Southern Region Chairperson Dr Nandini inaugurated the new office here on Thursday, where Chairman Dr V Murali Krishna, CII Tirupati chairman Puushpit Garg, and CII Tirupati vice-chairman O Jagannath were also present.
Dr R Nandini highlighted the strategic importance of this initiative, stating that the opening of the new office in Tirupati will reinforce CII’s membership engagement in the region, providing a strong platform for industries to collaborate, innovate, and grow.
Dr V Murali Krishna emphasised the role of the new office in driving regional development, saying that the CII Tirupati district office will play a crucial role in transforming Tirupati into a key industrial hub.