Tirupati: City lad secures top rank in ICET

Tirupati: Dharuri Phanith of Tirupati got first rank in the ICET (Integrated Common Entrance Test) held on September 10 and 11. The results were released on Friday night. He took a long-term coaching for CAT and ICET at Career Launcher (CL), Tirupati. He completed his BTech in CSE from SV University Engineering College. His father D Chandraiah Naidu is a farmer while mother Shobha Rani is a homemaker.

Director of CL, Tirupati, N Sridhar felicitated Phanith and his father on Saturday on his success. On the occasion, Phanith said, this success has boosted his morale to compete for CAT to do MBA in premier management institutes like IIMs. Director Sridhar said that aspirants of the competitive exams can approach the institute for free guidance by calling 9698123456.

Photo: Director of Career Launcher N Sridhar felicitating ICET top ranker D Phanith in Tirupati on Saturday