Tirupati: Safai Karamcharis interests protected

Tirupati: National Commission for Safai Karamcharis Chairman M Venkatesan reviewed the problems and welfare of safai karamcharis working in TTD and municipal corporations at Sri Padmavathi guest house on Saturday. Speaking on the occasion, he said the welfare of safai karamcharis was the objective of commission and it should be taken care of.

TTD JEO V Veerabrahmam and Corporation Deputy Commissioner Chandramouleeswara Reddy have explained the sanitation system in vogue through powerpoint presentations. Taking note of the machinery used in the sanitation process in both TTD and corporation, the chairman appreciated the services of sanitary staff through which Tirupati corporation could get an award under Swachh Sarvekshan.

He advised the officials to give priority for the welfare of sanitary staff and their health by organising health camps and providing ESI and PM insurance to them. Only machinery should be used in cleaning of drains and manual work should not be done as per the act.

Several union leaders have submitted complaints and representations to the national chairman. Municipal workers union president Tulasendra requested to bring all workers working in sanitary wing under commission's purview. SVIMS union leaders said that sanitary workers' notification was not issued for the past 17 years and compensation was not paid to a worker, who died during Covid when the wall collapsed on her.

TTD officials Ravisankar Reddy, Krishna Reddy, Sridevi, corporation officials Vijay Kumar Reddy, Chapalati, Union leaders Doraiswamy, Madan Mohan and Jayaprakash were present.