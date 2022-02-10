Tirupati: Search on for buildings for Sri Balaji district

Tirupati: The government has been fast moving towards setting up new districts by Ugadi. The district officials have initiated the process of identifying suitable buildings for Sri Balaji district in Tirupati. Meanwhile, in the Minister's Punganur constituency also demand for Madanapalle district has been echoing. As the government has already issued notifications with details of proposed new districts, officials have laid their focus on identifying the buildings and other infrastructure for new district.

The proposed Sri Balaji district with Tirupati as headquarters will have seven Assembly segments – Tirupati, Srikalahasti, Satyavedu and Chandragiri from the existing Chittoor district and Gudur, Venkatagiri and Sullurpet. Though dissent voices were still on these proposals, the officials have started completing the formalities for the new districts.



In Tirupati, officials are in search of suitable buildings for the new administrative offices. Corporation Commissioner P S Girisha and RDO V Kanaka Narasa Reddy inspected several buildings on Tuesday. They have visited the AP Tourism Development Corporation's proposed hotel building near Ruia hospital for which the construction works were stopped midway almost six years back.

If this building has to be utilised by the new district administration, first the incomplete works are to be completed by spending around Rs 10 crore. In that case more than 100 rooms, conference halls and dining halls will be available at one place. The officials have also visited, irrigation office complex near SV Medical college, some TTD buildings in ISKCON road and private buildings at Renigunta road. It was also learnt that TTD's Sri Padmavathi Nilayam near Tiruchanur was also under consideration of officials. This building is being used as Covid care centre now. This spacious complex is said to be convenient to house the offices of 66 departments and being located on the national highway was an added advantage to this.

The District Collector along with Commissioner and JC (Development) visited some of the buildings on Wednesday. Simultaneously, steps are being taken to divide the various files as per the new districts. All records will be bifurcated and sent to the new districts after the new setup comes into force. Meanwhile, in Punganur, opposition parties have been opposing the move to include the constituency in Chittoor district under the new setup. They want the government to change the proposal and merge it in Madanapalle district for which already agitation was being carried out by Madanapalle Jilla Sadhana Samiti.