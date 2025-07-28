Tirupati set to rollout Auto Mutation System from Aug 1

Tirupati: Tirupati is set to join 16 other municipal corporations in Andhra Pradesh in launching a new Auto Mutation system from August 1. This move promises to transform how urban property transfers are handled. The initiative, introduced by the State government, aims to cut down on delays, reduce paperwork, and eliminate the need for separate mutation applications after property registration.

Tirupati District Registrar G Sreeram Kumar said that under the new system, once a property is registered, whether through a sale, gift, or inheritance, the ownership details are updated automatically in municipal records. There’s no need for the buyer to submit a separate request or wait weeks for the mutation process to be completed. The change happens instantly, saving time and reducing the chances of errors or legal disputes. The government first tested this system in four sub-registrar offices in Vijayawada, NTR district. After receiving positive feedback and seeing smooth results, it decided to expand the initiative to cover 17 municipal corporation areas, including Tirupati.

At the heart of this new process is the seamless integration between the State’s property registration portal [igrs.ap.gov.in](https://igrs.ap.gov.in) and the Commissioner and Director of Municipal Administration (CDMA) system. Using the Property Tax Identification Number (PTIN), the system automatically pulls ownership and tax data, updating it in real time. Normally, mutation processes in urban local bodies could take anywhere from two weeks to a month - or more. With the new system, that timeline is reduced to zero. As soon as registration is complete, so is the mutation, the District Registrar clarified. The auto mutation fee is calculated online based on the property’s value, eliminating ambiguity and limiting the need for middlemen. Because the system is linked to the CDMA database, it can verify property records, flag discrepancies such as incorrect door numbers, and provide accurate data on ownership and pending tax dues, helping to avoid future disputes.