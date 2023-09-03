Tirupati: SV Shilpa Kalasala to host workshop from tomorrow

Tirupati: A three-day workshop will be held from September 4 to 6 at the TTD’s Sri Venkateswara Traditional Temple Sculpture and Architecture Training Institute on traditional temple sculptures and related topics with expert Sthapathis and Agama scholars of South India.

The students, alumni and other interested students, who are undergoing training in temple construction and sculpture making, will be taught the techniques in this workshop and will be made aware of various technical aspects.

On the first day, Sthapati Sri Santana Krishnan of Chennai will speak on “Technical aspects of temple and gopuram construction according to Shilpashastras.” Sthapati Somasekhar of Bangalore will deliver lecture on “Technical aspects of metal sculpture” and V Srinivasa Reddy of Srikalahasti on “Technical aspects of traditional Kalamkari art.”

On the second day on September 5, Sthapathi Jayendran of Kancheepuram will give lecture on “Characteristics of statues according to Shilpashastras.” Head of Department of Fine Arts, Kadapa Yogi Vemana University, Dr K Mrityunjaya Rao will speak on “Traditional Indian art.” Similarly, Sthapathi HS Nagaraju of Hindupur will speak on “Technical aspects of stone sculpture making.” Guest lecturers from National Sanskrit University Dr P Srinivasakrishna Reddy will speak on “Legendary sculptures in ancient temples”.

On the third day, on September 6, Sthapati T Kadirivan of Mahabalipuram will speak on “Technical aspects in the making of Darushilpam” and Dr Gopalakrishna from Bengaluru will deliver a lecture on “Temple sculpture during the period of the Vijayanagara Kings in Hampi”.

Similarly, Tirupati Vedic University Vaikhanasa Agama Department president Dr T Brahmacharya will deliver lecture on “Vedas, Agamas, Indian Culture, Sanatana Dharma,” Sthapathi T Devendra Achari of Mysore will speak on “3D Visualisation on temples and sculptures.” Principal Venkat Reddy is supervising the arrangements.