Tirupati: Two dead after consuming sanitizer

Tirupati: Two person died after consuming sanitizer here this evening. The two were identified as Veeraiah (50) and Kumara Swamy (30) residents of Scavenger's colony in the city.

The relatives who found them lying semi-conscious rushed them to SVRR hospital where they died while undergoing treatment.

Veeraiah is working in the Corporation as a sanitation worker. Following the complaint of Bharathi wife of Veeraiah and Jayamma mother of Kumara Swamy, Tirupati East police registered a case and took up investigation.