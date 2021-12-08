  • Menu
Tirupati: Vahana sevas conclude with Aswa Vahanam

Goddess Padmavathi Devi atop Aswa Vahanam on the penultimate day of Annual Brahmotsavam at Tiruchanur on Tuesday
Goddess Padmavathi Devi atop Aswa Vahanam on the penultimate day of Annual Brahmotsavam at Tiruchanur on Tuesday 

Highlights

Tirupati: The different vahana sevas which allured devotees during the annual Karthika Brahmotsavam of Sri Padmavathi Ammavaru at Tiruchanur, concluded with Aswa Vahanam on the penultimate day of the nine day fete on Tuesday evening.

On the eighth day of the Brahmotsavam on Tuesday, Padmavathi decked in Kalki Avatara seated majestically on Aswa Vahanam at Vahana Mandapam to bless Her devotees.

Earlier in the morning, Goddess Padmavathi Devi graced the Sarvabhoopala Vahanam.

The Goddess appeared on Sarvabhoopala instead of Ratham (wooden chariot), the procession of which was cancelled due to Covid restrictions.

Tirumala Pedda Jeeyar and Chinna Jeeyar Swamijis, Chandragiri MLA and TTD Board Ex-officio member Dr C Bhaskar Reddy, JEO Veerabrahmam, DyEO Kasturi Bai and others were present.

