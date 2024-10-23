TTD EO seeks blessings of Kanchi seer

Tirupati: TTD EO J Syamala Rao on Tuesday evening had darshan of the pontiff of Kanchi Kamakoti Peetham HH Sri Vijayendra Saraswathi Swamy.

The EO visited the Kanchi Mutt located at the Vinayaka Nagar quarters in Tirupati and sought the blessings of Sri Vijayendra Saraswathi Swamy.

Sri Jagadguru Shankaracharya has given suggestions to the TTD EO on various Dharmic activities to be taken up by TTD for the welfare of the society.

Annamayya project director Dr A Vibhishana Sharma was also present.