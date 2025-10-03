TTD UPDATING ITSELF FOR THE BENEFIT OF DEVOTEES

TIRUMALA: TTD EO Anil Kumar Singhal said the TTD his updating the system time to time in larger interst of the multitude of Devotees visiting Tirumala for Darshan.

Eo Singhal on Friday held first Dial your EO program after took charge has TTD EO, before attending calls said the changes in TTD on continuous process and decision regarding Darshan, accommodation and other facilities changes from time to time depending on the situation. Five years ago, when I was the then EO, the offline system of issuing tickets to senior citizens, Rs 300 SED were good for that time. But now even for issuing 800 tickets of SRIVANI offline, we have been witnessing surpentive lines and over six hours of waiting time for the devotees. Once the quota is exhausted, many pilgrims are returning with empty hands without darshan. To avoid this inconvenience, we introduced an online system a few years ago. Our intention always staysgood. Based on the feedback from devotees through mails, phone calls, whatsapp and other platforms, our decisions change from time to time. No system is statics and there is every scope for change, keeping in view the latger interests of the devotees from time to time, he reiterated.

EO also extended thanks to each and everyone who congratulation him on assuming the charges as TTD EO for the second time. Your trust in me has enhanced my responsibility. And i will do my best to full fill your expectation. I thank Lord Venkateswara Swamy forgiving to the giving opportunity to serve pilgrims as EO TTD and also CM Chandrababu Naidu he added.

Attributing the Mega success of the recently concluded the brahmotsavam in Tirumala he said teamwork of the entire workforce of TTD, cooperation of district administration and police, Srivari Sevaks, and above all the devotion of devotees for responsible for success and thankked the TTD board, media and everyone involved behind the stupendous success.

In Dial your EO program 23 calls were received for the devotees for various places. Many devotees requested to reconcedure the existing system of allocation of Anga pradakshina tickets in the Lucky dip and implement old system of allocating this token online.

In the media conference held later After Dial your EO program

20 days, since he assumed charge as TTD EO for the second time, wherever he inspects, many devotees along footpaths, Vaikuntham compartments, even in the Mada Streets during the recent annual brahmotsavams, have given feedback to resume the old system of allotting Anga Pradakshinam tickets on line instead of the existing system through lucky dip. He said, decisions of authorities’ changes from time to time. “Based on the feedback we receive from the pilgrims, we take decisions in the larger interests of the devotees. By next board meeting we will take a decision”, he maintained.

He also said, some devotees have also complained about the rude behavior and rough handling of devotees inside the sanctum sanctorum during darshan by some employees, security and srivari sevaks. We have been imparting training to all of them. We improve our training in soft communication skills and behavioral attitude further. A pilgrim has also complained on the alleged involvement of an employee in a darshan scandal. Strict action will be initiated if anyone is found guilty in cheating pilgrims. The pilgrims also suggested having a relook to avoid congestion between Vendi Vakili and Bangaru Vakili. I have even noticed the congestion in the Entry-Exit points. Majority of devotees also wished to have a shelter along mada streets to protect from inclement weather conditions. We will explore the possibilities. All these issues will be dealt with soon, and you will see a change in a couple of months”, he told media.

CV&SO Murali Krishna, CR Satyanarayana and other officers were present.