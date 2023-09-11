  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Tirupathi

Varuna Yagam: Aswa Puja held on second day

TTD JEO Veerabrahmam taking part in Aswa Puja in Tirupati on Sunday
x

TTD JEO Veerabrahmam taking part in Aswa Puja in Tirupati on Sunday

Highlights

Tirupati: As part of the ongoing Astottara Sata Kundatmaka Maha Shanti Varuna Japam, Aswa Puja was held on Sunday. Appeasing the Rain God Varuna for...

Tirupati: As part of the ongoing Astottara Sata Kundatmaka Maha Shanti Varuna Japam, Aswa Puja was held on Sunday. Appeasing the Rain God Varuna for good rains, TTD mulled this Yagam which will conclude on Monday.

On the first day Gaja Puja was observed and on the second day Aswa Puja was performed. In the morning the Utsava deities were brought to Yagasala and Vaidika rituals were carried out by Ritwiks followed by Gopuja. Later in the evening also Vaidika rituals continued. JEO Veerabrahmam, Spl

Gr Dy EO Varalakshmi, AEO Gopinath and others were present.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X