Live
- Intinta Innovator: Meet Panduga Sahasra who developed Helping hands/Aid for the old aged
- Dalit farmers raise pitch for judicious share of land under pooling project
- Khammam: Flood relief aid distributed
- Ritual done as per Agama Sastra: Errabelli
- Pebbair student wins karate medal
- Khammam: Book by New Era student unveiled
- Car catches fire at ORR near Shamshabad municipality
- KVR to launch campaign from Tipparthi village
- Namburi Ramalingeswara Rao applies for BJP ticket
- Why is suicide so Common among youth
Just In
Varuna Yagam: Aswa Puja held on second day
Highlights
Tirupati: As part of the ongoing Astottara Sata Kundatmaka Maha Shanti Varuna Japam, Aswa Puja was held on Sunday. Appeasing the Rain God Varuna for...
Tirupati: As part of the ongoing Astottara Sata Kundatmaka Maha Shanti Varuna Japam, Aswa Puja was held on Sunday. Appeasing the Rain God Varuna for good rains, TTD mulled this Yagam which will conclude on Monday.
On the first day Gaja Puja was observed and on the second day Aswa Puja was performed. In the morning the Utsava deities were brought to Yagasala and Vaidika rituals were carried out by Ritwiks followed by Gopuja. Later in the evening also Vaidika rituals continued. JEO Veerabrahmam, Spl
Gr Dy EO Varalakshmi, AEO Gopinath and others were present.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS