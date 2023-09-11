Varuna Yagam: Aswa Puja held on second day

Tirupati: As part of the ongoing Astottara Sata Kundatmaka Maha Shanti Varuna Japam, Aswa Puja was held on Sunday. Appeasing the Rain God Varuna for good rains, TTD mulled this Yagam which will conclude on Monday.

On the first day Gaja Puja was observed and on the second day Aswa Puja was performed. In the morning the Utsava deities were brought to Yagasala and Vaidika rituals were carried out by Ritwiks followed by Gopuja. Later in the evening also Vaidika rituals continued. JEO Veerabrahmam, Spl

Gr Dy EO Varalakshmi, AEO Gopinath and others were present.