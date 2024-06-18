We need to meet expectations of pilgrims: TTD EO

Tirumala: Stating that Tirumala has an emotional bonding with the society, TTD executive officer (EO) J Syamala Rao said it is the primary duty of officials to ensure quality food, sanitation and other facilities to the best possible manner to the sati sfaction of the pilgrim devotees.

He said he found during his inspections on Sunday and from the feedback he had received from the pilgrims, there is more to be done to fill the gaps to reach the expectations of the pilgrims.

The EO held a review with the officials on the major departments, including temple, reception, Annaprasadam and engineering in detail. JEOs Goutami, Veerabrahmam, CVSO Narasimha Kishore and other senior officers of TTD attended the review held at Gokulam Rest House in Tirumala.

Later, he instructed the JEO to prepare Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) besides establishing a feedback mechanism along with a check list and time line for every department.

He reviewed at length the various formats of darshan, online quota release, seva tickets with respect to temple, modes of accommodation in reception wing and also the engineering works with the officials concerned.

Senior officers of TTD, including FACAO Balaji, DLO Veeraju, CE Nageswara Rao and other heads were also present. Earlier, during the day the EO inspected rest houses in Mullakunta area and interacted with the pilgrims to know about the facilities of registration, CD refund and other amenities. He also inspected laddu counters and later checked the taste and quality of Annaprasadam being served to the pilgrims at Matrusri Tarigonda Vengamamba Annaprasadam Complex (MTVAC) and received the feedback from the pilgrims.