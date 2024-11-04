3 missing children return home safely

Vijayawada: Three children, who went missing from Kalekhanpeta of Machilipatnam were traced at Tammiri village of Nandivada mandal in Krishna district on Sunday. The children-- Tumma Srinivasa Rao, Tumma Durgarao and Nageswara Rao aged 8, 6 and 3 are brothers. They went to school on November 1 and have been missing since then. Tumma Raghavulu, father of the children lodged a complaint to Inaguduru police in Machilipatnam on the disappearance of three children. Raghavulu is a daily wage worker and his wife passed away in May 2024 due to illness. Raghavulu is taking care of three children. He was panicked about the missing children and lodged a complaint to the police. He heaved a sigh of relief with the safe return of children. Krishna district SP R Gangadhara Rao formed special teams to trace the children and they successfully found and brought back to Machilipatnam and handed over to the father.

Machilipatnam DSP Abdul Subhan told the media on Sunday that the three children tried to go to their grandparents’ home in Avanigadda by auto but could not reach the destination. A goods carrier driver by name Ayyappa noticed the three children crying in Avanigadda and tried to send them back to their home in Bandaru on November 2. But the children could not tell the address clearly. Later, he had taken the three children to his home in Nandivada mandal. On noticing the complaint lodged by the father of the kids, the vehicle driver Ayyappa informed the police about the children. Machilipatnam police went to Nandivada mandal and brought them back on Sunday and handed them over to the father.