Action taken against 60, including government teachers: Botcha Satyanarayana

Vijayawada: Education minister Botcha Satyanarayana said the government has taken action against 60 persons, including the government teachers in connection with irregularities observed in conducting the SSC public examinations in the state. He said a detailed investigation will be conducted on the persons involved in misdeeds. He said vigil was stepped in the state and all district collectors, superintendents of police and other officials strived for conducting the examinations in a free and fair manner and to check leakage of papers and mass copying.

Speaking to media here on Wednesday, Satyanarayana said that so far action has been taken on more than 60 persons, including 38 government teachers.

Asked about the action to be taken on the government teachers involved in irregularities, he said action will as per the law. He said there is a possibility of taking criminal action on the teachers. "What can we do about these teachers," he questioned. He made it clear there is no instance of leaking question paper before the examination. He said the question paper was shared on WhatsApp only after start of the examination. The government has prohibited taking the mobile phone into the examination centre to prevent recurrence of such incidents.

He said the SSC examinations matter is very sensitive and parents will be confused and worried with baseless and unnecessary allegations levelled by the Opposition parties. He alleged that the opposition parties are politicising the issue. He said five minors, two former students, 15 teachers belonging to private educational institutions, 36 government teachers and two non-teaching staff were involved in irregularities in the examinations. He said all district collectors, superintendents of police, RDOs and other officials are involved in the SSC examinations duty and have been trying to conduct the examination in free and fair manner.