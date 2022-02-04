Andhra Pradesh employees show their might

Vijayawada: It was a massive show of strength ahead of their indefinite strike from February 7 by the government employees and teachers from across Andhra Pradesh. Despite police not giving permission for the 'Chalo Vijayawada' programme and imposing several restrictions, thousands of people managed to reach Vijayawada and the 3.8 km BRTS road looked like the sea of humanity.

It was the biggest gathering seen after the YSRCP government came to power. Employees, teachers and pensioners came together for 'Chalo Vijayawada' called by PRC Sadhana Samiti, the joint action committee of all unions of employees and pensioners. The employees are demanding a higher pay revision.

BRTS road reverberated with slogans of 'we want justice'. Holding flags of their respective unions and banners, the protestors took out a massive rally from AP NGO Bhavan to BRTS Road.

The employees sensing the measures the police would take to prevent them used all means of transport and some even came in the guise of farmers, vendors and members of marriage parties. They said they had to do so as the police had closed the entry points and were checking every vehicle at checkpoints. Thousands of employees, including teachers who took shelter at various parts of the city thronged the dharna chowk and NGO Home in the city around 10 am and from there reached the BRTS road around 11 am.

Employees organised the procession in a systematic way. The police had set up barricades and hundreds of cameras two days ago on the 3.8-km long BRTS road to monitor movements and prevent the rally. Even jammers were installed to prevent communication between employees at the meeting venue. Vijayawada commissioner of police made a surprise visit to the BRTS road around 2 am to inspect the preparedness of the police.

A woman employee, who came from Tenali, said that she along with ten other employees reached the venue after overcoming several hurdles created by the police. She hoped that the government would at least now stop the confrontationist attitude and resolve the issue. Another woman employee said that though they never got their salaries till the middle or third week of the month, this time the government stopped pension amounts and deposited salaries as per new PRC in their bank accounts.

A junior assistant, who came from Anantapur, said that he suffered a loss of Rs 3,500 per month under the new PRC. He said every employee, including pensioners, suffered loss.

The PRC Sadhana Committee leaders, Bopparaju Venkateswarlu, Bandi Srinivas Rao and Venkatrami Reddy, said knowingly or unknowingly the government helped them as they can now use this money (early release of salaries) for their agitation from February 7. The committee demanded the Asutosh Mishra committee report be made public and the Chief Minister take initiative to start a dialogue with employees directly. He said today's rally is not a show of strength and it is merely an expression of employees, teachers and pensioners' concern against the new PRC.

He said that employees will observe non-cooperation from February 5 and launch agitation from February 6 midnight. The government should come out with an open mind to settle the issue. There is no assurance from the government on cancellation of CPS. He said some officials and leaders are resorting to false campaigns against employees. Employees are ready for discussions with the government to resolve the issue provided it withdraws the GOs that were issued in hurry, he said.