AP CM calls for priority to EGS works

Vijayawada: Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the officials to complete MGNREGS works on priority basis with special attention to completion of buildings for village secretariats, Rythu Bharosa Kendras, YSR health clinics and YSR digital libraries.

During a review on progress of various programmes in panchayat raj and rural development department at the camp office here on Monday, the Chief Minister instructed officials to plan for construction of BMCUs (bulk milk cooling units) in districts and regions where Amul project is being implemented.

He asked them to complete the works on priority basis taking into consideration MGNREGS funds being released to the state.

Detailing the progress of works related to Jagananna Swacha Sankalpam and CLAP programmes, the officials informed the Chief Minister that garbage collection in rural areas was started from 22 per cent of households in in November and now it has reached 61.5 per cent. They said that they would complete the targets by October. The Chief Minister directed the officials to improve sanitation in rural areas and take special measures where sewage water is stored.

The officials said they have identified 582 locations through a survey where sewage water is stored and were planning to treat water using soil biotreatment , wetland treatment, waste stabilisation ponds and other methods in those locations.

The Chief Minister instructed the officials to start those works and complete them within a year and added that focus should be laid on their maintenance and that of community sanitary complexes. He said sewage water should not be stored in residential areas in order to ensure better living standards of people. The CM also said maintenance of faecal sludge treatment plants (FSTP) should be given importance.

Reviewing YSR Jalakala scheme, he instructed the officials to hand over one rig to each constituency to drill borewells for farmers and added that motors should be fixed to them.

Stating that the need to construct and repair roads has arisen due to the negligence of the previous government, heavy rains in the last two years and lack of maintenance, the Chief Minister directed the officials to complete road repair works. He said there should be a best action plan for construction, repair and maintenance of roads and asked the officials to ensure that there was no shortage of funds.

On Jagananna colonies, he instructed the officials to take measures to supply drinking water and create infrastructure facilities by the time construction of houses is completed. He also stressed the need to focus on maintenance of drinking water supply schemes in villages.

Panchayat raj minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy, chief secretary Dr Sameer Sharma, principal secretary, finance, S S Rawat, panchayat raj commissioner Kona Sashidar, Swacha Andhra Corporation MD P Sampath Kumar, SERP CEO MD Imtiaz, panchayat raj special commissioner Santhi Priya Pandey and other officials were present at the meeting.