Cabinet meet on May 13

Vijayawada: The State Cabinet would meet on May 13. This meeting assumes importance as it would be the first full-fledged Cabinet meeting after the reshuffle.

Various issues like cyclone readiness, employees' demands on payment of arrears, recent incidents of rape, financial matters like getting loans, implementation of welfare schemes and progress of the Polavaram project works may figure in the meeting.

It may be mentioned here that four cases of rape had taken place in Guntur district alone in the past couple of weeks. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is likely to review the law and order situation and give clear direction on how to ensure that law and order was in place. The CM is likely to give direction to the first-time ministers and to the senior ministers, whose portfolios are changed on the line they need to adopt to counter the opposition propaganda against the government.

The Opposition parties are raising hue and cry on the financial position of the government and are alleging that the government had been increasing power tariff, bus charges, etc, and are also trying to politicise certain incidents of crime against women. The CM will present the facts before the Cabinet and is likely to ask them to reach out to the people to negate the opposition campaign.