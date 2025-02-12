Collective efforts needed to improve edu system

Vijayawada: Director of school education V Vijay Rama Raju called upon the education department officials and the staff for the collective efforts to shape the Andhra Pradesh education system as a role model for other states in the country. He inaugurated the two-day awareness conference for additional project coordinators (APCs) of Samagra Shiksha here on Tuesday.

Addressing on the occasion, Vijay Rama Raju said strengthening of education system in the state is possible only when officials and staff work together. He urged the timely and proper utilisation of funds allocated for various programmes in education department.

He mentioned that there are talented students in the government schools and providing them support will lead to outstanding results. He also announced that seniority lists of teachers would be prepared and displayed in three phases and promotions will be given in a transparent manner after doing the groundwork.

State project director (PD) of Samagra Shiksha B Srinivasa Rao urged the teaching fraternity to work with more dedication to achieve the outstanding results.

He urged the APCs to develop leadership qualities and work toward providing inclusive education while ensuring the proper implementation of programmes. He also briefed the newly-appointed APCs about the implementation of programmes under Samagra Shiksha, including KGBVs, Bhavitha Centres, midday meal scheme, Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Vidyarthi Mitra, self-defence for girls and discussed common challenges faced at the district level and the solutions. He emphasised that by considering KGBV students as their own children, the teaching staff can ensure quality education, health and safety, thus supporting a million girls.

The event was attended by State Institute of Educational Management and Training (SIEMAT) director V N Mastanayya, Samagra Shiksha ASPDs M R Prasanna Kumar, K Ravindranath Reddy, Kasturba Gai Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) secretary D Devanand Reddy, and SAMO, additional director K Nageswar Rao and others.