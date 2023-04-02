Vijayawada: CP inspects Integrated Traffic Signalling system

Commissioner of Police Kanthi Rana Tata on Saturday inspected the newly-installed modern traffic signals on Eluru Road. The commissioner along with other police officials visited the Swarna Palace junction, Apsara junction, Vijaya Talkies junction, Chuttugunta junction and other places and inspected the modern Integrated Traffic Management signaling system.





Briefing the media on the occasion, Kanthi Rana Tata said the Integrated Traffic Signaling system would be very useful to clear the traffic and has the public address system. He said the traffic signals are connected to the control room and it can catch the images of the traffic violators like signal jumping, one way, no helmet drive and triple riding.





He said penalty can be imposed on traffic violators with the images shot by the signals. The Commissioner of Police said the city traffic police was trying to install advanced signals and regulate the traffic in the busy areas. He said the city police was trying to create awareness among the drivers and levying penalty for violation of traffic rules. He said the modern traffic signals will also be installed in other parts of the city.



