CPM flays govt for not helping flood victims

Vijayawada: The Communist Party of India (Marxist) continued to feed the flood victims in the flood-affected areas in northern parts of the city on Sunday. In effect, the activists of the CPM served food to 1.15 lakh people in various colonies including Vambay Colony, Rama Nagar, Santhi Nagar, and New Rajarajeswari Peta. The activists distributed bread to the flood victims in 56th division with the help of service organisations.

CPM leaders including Ch Babu Rao, Satyababu, B Ramana Rao, K Durga Rao, T Praveen, Ch Srinivas, Sk Peer Saheb, B Balaram and others participated in the service programmes on Sunday.

Later, addressing the media, Babu Rao came down heavily on the people’s representatives for not coming forward to help the flood victims who are in deep distress.

Babu Rao said that water motors were destroyed in the flood and it would cost nearly Rs 5,000 for repairing them. It would be Rs 12,000 if new motors were purchased. There is no assurance from any quarters in this respect, he said. The motors in the Government-built G+3 houses were damaged and the residents were compelled to carry water upstairs. People are compelled to purchase rice in the market since the rice supplied by the government was not of good quality. The victims were supplied rotten potatoes. The victims were spending Rs 500 for gas stove repairs.

Referring to the damaged motorcycles, Babu Rao said that insurance companies are offering only Rs 8,000 if the vehicle was handed over to them. If they undertake repairs, it would cost Rs 23,000. People did not know what to do with Rs 8,000. The refrigerators in the flooded area were damaged and the companies are not coming forward to repair them even after the government requested them. Even 15 days after the disaster struck, there has been no clarity from the government on who would get financial help and to what extent.

Babu Rao appealed to the government to find solutions to the problems of people and see to it that the assurances were implemented.

He demanded the Central government to release funds to help the flood victims.