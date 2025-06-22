Delightful day for schoolchildren across the state

Vijayawada: It was a day of joyful unity and healthy activity for lakhs of schoolchildren across the state as they en-thusiastically celebrated International Yoga Day on Saturday. Schools buzzed with excitement from as early as 6 am, with students and teachers gathering to participate in various yoga sessions.

Teachers took the opportunity to explain the importance of yoga for physical and mental well-being to the eager young participants. Following the yoga sessions, schools provided breakfast to the children before they joined the state-wide ‘Yogandhra’ programme. For this special occasion, school hours were adjusted from 6 am to 12 pm.

The school Education department successfully organised Yogandhra across 61,266 government, private, and aided schools, witnessing the participation of nearly 60 lakh individuals, including students, teach-ers, school staff, School Management Committee (SMC) members, and parents.

This massive event, with yoga performances by millions, marked a historic achievement for the state.

B Srinivasa Rao, state project director of Samagra Shiksha, highlighted the significance of the event, stating that the mass participation across thousands of schools reflected the deep commitment of the education ecosystem to holistic student well-being.

Director of school education V Vijay Ramaraju thanked everyone who contributed to the successful exe-cution of Yogandhra over the past month and ensured the grand observance of International Yoga Day.

He specifically commended the dedicated efforts of nodal officers, department HoDs, RJDs, DEOs, APCs, MEOs, headmasters, teachers, physical education instructors, voluntary organisations, SMC, and PTA members, and parents, whose collective support made the initiative a resounding success.