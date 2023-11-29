GEF-UNIDO team discusses progress of projects in Vijayawada

Vijayawada: A high-level team comprising of representatives from the Global Environmental Facility (GEF) and the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO) conducted a comprehensive assessment meeting on Tuesday at the Command Control Room in Vijayawada Municipal Corporation.



The objective of the mission is to evaluate the progress of project funded by GEF (with approximately Rs 12 crore) and implemented by VMC and proposed projects under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) mode to be taken up by VMC.

Addressing the delegation, the VMC commissioner Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar said the GEF funded project, the Rejuvenation of STPs and DP Stations and Installation of Biogas Energy Plants in VMC, is useful in reducing carbon emissions and lowering Biological Oxygen Demand (BOD) levels, aligning with National Green Tribunal (NGT) norms.

The commissioner explained the progress of development works of Rajiv Gandhi Park, KL Rao Park, and others in the city. Later, the team had a field visit to the STPs of VMC.

The GEF-UNIDO SCIAP initiative is being implemented in 28 cities across 11 developing nations, including five pilot cities in India (Mysur, Jaipur, Bhopal, Vijayawada, and Guntur). In collaboration with the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), Government of India, SCIAP aims to contribute to sustainable development by reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

The four key components under UNIDO SCIAP India in Vijayawada include strategic sustainable city planning, investment and technology demonstration projects, capacity building for municipal officials and elected representatives in water and sanitation sectors, and assistance in improving the financial creditworthiness of Urban Local Bodies (ULBs).

The assessment mission was led by distinguished individuals from GEF and UNIDO that includes Neeraj Kumar Negi, Senior Evaluation Officer, Global Environment Facility, Washington DC, USA, Alexander Francis Burger, International Expert of Public Private Participation (PPP) at Independent Evaluation Office, GEF, Washington DC, USA, Nand Pal Singh, Senior Technical Advisor, SCIAP India, UNIDO, New Delhi and Venkata Ramana Rao Perkari, Urban Technology & Investment Specialist (City Coordinator), SCIAP India, Vijayawada, and

Guntur.