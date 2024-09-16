Govt instructs removal of podiums, partions at sub-registrar offices

VIJAYAWADA: The Department of Stamps and Registrations issued guidelines to the sub-registrar offices in the State for removal of podiums and partitions in the office with immediate effect.

Keeping in view, public interest and delivery of services in citizen-friendly manner the instructions were issued to implement with immediate effect.

RP Sisodia, Special Chief Secretary (Revenue), issued orders in this regard on Saturday.

Revenue Minister Anagani Satya Prasad during his visit to the sub-registrar offices noticed that some feudal system procedures were being followed at the sub-registrar offices like setting up of podiums and the chair of the sub-registrar placed at an elevated level.

The system of using podium covered with red cloth and partition around sub registrar at the sub-registrar offices should be dispensed with immediate effect.

As per the orders, the chair of the sub-registrar should be placed at the floor height only but not at an elevated level. No blockage or partitions other than the office table should exist between the sub-registrar and the visitors.

Sufficient seating facility should be provided to the visitors/public who visit the sub-registrar office.

Sub-registrars should treat the visiting public with due respect and courtesy. They should be asked to sit and if they have to wait for a long time, drinking water and if possible tea/coffee should also be provided to them.

All the DIGs, district registrars, sub-registrars in the State were instructed to implement the above instructions and ensure removal of podiums covered with red cloth and partition around sub-registrars offices in all SROs in the State with immediate effect and to submit compliance in the matter. RP Sisodia further said any deviation in the matter will be viewed seriously.

Sisodia in the orders issued stated that these citizens visiting the sub-registrar offices deserve full respect and courtesy since they are contributing to State resources and hence they should be treated as valuable clients and should be given due respect and honour.

Though the registering officers are discharging executive functions under the Registration Act (U/s 34 and u/s41), positioning seats of sub-registrars in an elevated podium covered with red cloth and partition around their seats indicates a negative connotation of inaccessible and citizen unfriendly governance.

The registering public are prime stakeholders of the department and it is necessary to extend courteous services in all sub-registrar office in the State through a hassle-free and easy service delivery system in a conducive atmosphere.