Guntur: Special pujas performed to Anjaneya Swamy
Highlights
Guntur: Special pujas were performed to Lord Anjaneya Swami on Thursday on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanthi at Sri Anjaneya Swamy temple at Kothapet Sivalayam.
Special pujas were performed with betel nut leaves and various flowers. Abhishekams and sahasra namams were performed.
A large number of the devotees visited the temple and performed pujas to Sri Anjaneya Swamy seeking his blessings to fulfil their wishes. The temple authorities distributed teerdham and prasadam to the devotees who visited the temple.
