  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Vijayawada

Guntur: Special pujas performed to Anjaneya Swamy

Guntur: Special pujas performed to Anjaneya Swamy
x
Highlights

Guntur: Special pujas were performed to Lord Anjaneya Swami on Thursday on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanthi at Sri Anjaneya Swamy temple at Kothapet...

Guntur: Special pujas were performed to Lord Anjaneya Swami on Thursday on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanthi at Sri Anjaneya Swamy temple at Kothapet Sivalayam.

Special pujas were performed with betel nut leaves and various flowers. Abhishekams and sahasra namams were performed.

A large number of the devotees visited the temple and performed pujas to Sri Anjaneya Swamy seeking his blessings to fulfil their wishes. The temple authorities distributed teerdham and prasadam to the devotees who visited the temple.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X