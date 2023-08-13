Kovvur: Ration being extended to more people says Taneti Vanitha

Live
Kovvur (East Godavari district) : Home Minister Taneti Vanitha said that the percentage of ration takers has increased with the revolutionary measures brought about by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in the distribution of ration.
On Saturday, the Home Minister organised the 119th day of the Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam programme in the 1st ward of Kovvur town. She has interacted with the people to know about their issues.
On the occasion, she inspected an MDU vehicle that supplies ration to every house. The Home Minister herself distributed ration to the ration card holders and took opinions from the people.
Later, she enquired about the conditions of the fishermen’s families who were weaving fish nets. They asked the Home Minister to provide fiber boats and nets on government subsidy.
She said that the YSRCP government was giving equal priority to welfare and development. She explained on the benefits being extended to each family through various welfare schemes.
The Home Minister directed the secretariat staff and the officials of various departments to identify the problems of the people and resolve them promptly. Local people’s representatives and leaders accompanied the Minister.