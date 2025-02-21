Labour minister warns against negligence in ESI hospitals

Vijayawada: Minister for labour, insurance and medical services Vasamsetty Subhash made it clear that he would take stern action against the employees and officials for the dereliction of duties. He said negligence will not be tolerated at any cost and the coalition government gives priority for good services in the ESI hospitals.

Subhash said suspension orders were issued against nine employees, including five doctors and four outsourced staff of the ESI hospital in Rajamahendravaram after he personally inspected their attendance record.

Addressing the media at the Secretariat on Thursday, the minister said the ESI hospitals were established with an aim of providing best services to the employees free of cost. Referring to the suspension of hospital staff and doctors in Rajamahendravaram, the minister said he personally noticed the negligence and dereliction of duties at the ESI hospital.

He said the number of outpatients had drastically declined in the ESI hospital due to negligence of the doctors and the staff and even not 50 patients are visiting the hospital. He said the OP increased to 170 at the Rajamahendravaram ESI hospital after the suspension.

The minister alleged that the previous YSRCP government had neglected the ESI hospitals and stated that the Kakinada ESI hospital was handed over to the Central government.

He said the Coalition government gives priority to the hospitals and 18 new dispensaries will be set up in addition to the existing 78 dispensaries. The government is planning to set up one dispensary in every district and insured persons will be increased to 30 lakh.

He said the 50-bed ESI hospital in Tirupati will be upgraded to 100-bed hospital and 97 regular posts and 94 outsourced posts have been sanctioned to the ESI hospital.