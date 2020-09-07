Left parties, Congress oppose DBT, reforms in power sector

Vijayawada: CPI State secretary K Ramakrishna has announced the Left parties would start agitation from Srikakulam district opposing the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) of Dr Y S R free power subsidy scheme announced by the state aimed at directly benefitting the farmers in the state.

He stressed upon the need to start agitation similar to that of Basheer Bagh agitation opposing the reforms announced by state government. Ramakrishna participated in a meeting organised to discuss the proposed Direct Benefit Transfer scheme and reforms being implemented by the state government at the Press Club on Sunday.

The CPI leader said no one has predicted that the state government would release orders for fixing meters on the power supply to the farmers. He said there was a perception among the people that the free power to farmers is possible due to the efforts of Dr Y S Rajasekhar Reddy.

Ramakrishna felt the state government was introducing reforms at the behest of the Central government and said it is not correct to fix power meters on the power supply to the farmers. He demanded the government to immediately withdraw GO 22 and warned the CPI would launch agitation in this regard if the government fails to do so.

CPM state secretary P Madhu has opposed the decision of fixing power meters on power supply to the farmers. He felt the state government did not understand the pros and cons of the reforms announced in the power sector. Madhu has stressed upon the need for the united struggle opposing the DBT scheme and to withdraw the GO 22.

He felt the YSRCP government seems to be taking decision succumbing to the pressure exerted by the BJP government in the Centre, which is insisting that meters to be fixed to the power supply to the farmers to get clarity on power consumption by farmers. Former minister Vadde Sobhanadreeswara Rao alleged the Union government was trying to implement reforms in the power sector when the nation is reeling under Covid pandemic.

He said it is incorrect to bring reforms in the power sector when people are in pitiful condition due to Covid pandemic. Former CBI JD J Lakshminarayana felt free power was necessary to the farmers, who cultivate crops based on borewells. He said farmers in the drought-hit areas depend on the free power and felt it is incorrect to stop free power to the farmers in the state.

PCC vice-president Dr G Gangadhar alleged the YSRCP government was not strongly asking for Special Category Status and funds from the Union government as per the bifurcation of the state. He felt the state government seems not in a position to question the Union government on its rights.

Farmer's leader Yerneni Nagendranath, All India Kisan Sabha vice-president R Venkaiah, political analyst Syed Rafi and others spoke on the occasion. Representatives of various civil society organisations, farmers association and political parties attended the meeting.