‘Local-non-local’ issue haunts YSRCP in Kurnool

Kurnool : The issue of local and non-local is haunting the YSRCP in the undivided Kurnool district. The party selected candidates from other constituencies at many places which is being opposed by the cadres. This has become a big headache for the ruling party.

For instance, in Kodumur constituency, Audimulapu Sateesh is not a local candidate. He is native of Prakasam district. Party chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy instead of selecting a candidate from that constituency has given a ticket to a non-local. Local party leaders, nearly 8 to 10, who had aspired ticket have been in dismay. Upset by the party decision, some leaders even shifted loyalties to other parties. But the cadres, who have been with the party for years have gone silent. This is causing a great concern to the contestants and to the party as well. Some locals are said to be supporting the opposition party rather than a local candidate of own party.

Retired IAS officer AMd Imtiyaz, who is candidate of YSRCP for Kurnool Assembly constituency, is a novice to constituency as well as to politics. He tendered resignation to the post with an aim of entering politics. Prior to party proposing the name of Imtiyaz, sitting MLA MA Hafeez Khan and former MLA SV Mohan Reddy had lobbied for the ticket. Hafeez Khan on an occasion had met the party chief along with his father and urged him to give him the last chance but the party was reluctant to entertain his candidature.

With the announcement of AMd Imtiyaz, the supporters of Hafeez Khan are playing spectators’ role instead of actively extending support to the party nominee, sources said. There were even rumours that Imtiyaz and Hafeez Khan have also developed some differences. So, most of the time only SV Mohan Reddy is seen accompanying Imtiyaz.

In Yemmiganur constituency, Butta Renuka is also not a local. But, on an earlier occasion she served the Kurnool constituency in the capacity of Lok Sabha member. Yemmiganuris a segment under the Kurnool Lok Sabha seat, by which right she is learnt to be claiming that she is also a local. Here also the issue of non-locals is affecting the party campaign.

Similar situation prevailsin Nandikotkur constituency. Party chief Jagan Mohan Reddy brought a non-local Dr Sudheer Dhara as party candidate. In fact, Sudheer is a native of Pulivendula in Kadapa district. He doesn’t even belong to any of the constituencies in the undivided Kurnool district. This is irritating the cadres of the constituency.

Similar situation is being witnessed in other parties too. In Adoni, ticket was allotted to BJP as part of NDA alliance and was given to Parthasaradhi, a non-local candidate who belongs to Madanapalle. TDP sitting MLA Meenakshi Naidu has tried his best for the ticket till the last-minute.

After BJP got the seat, Meenakshi Naidu has completely fell silent and is not participating any campaign activities on behalf of alliance. Cadres in both parties are bitterly opposing the candidates who are not locals.