Low pressure forming in Bay of Bengal: Heavy rain forecast for 5 days

Vijayawada: The Meteorological department has forecast heavy rains in parts of Andhra Pradesh for the next five days, accompanied by lightning and thunderstorms. Heavy to very heavy rains are likely in parts of North Coastal AP (NCAP), South Coastal AP (SCAP), Rayalaseema and Yanam from Monday to Wednesday, along with lightning and thunderstorms.

Orange alert has been issued for three districts of Alluri Sitaramaraju, Bapatla and Palnadu on September 5. On September 6, heavy rain and thunderstorm is likely at isolated places in Coastal Andhra and Rayalseema region. On September 7, heavy rain likely at isolated places over North Coastal AP and Yanam, said the official from the Amaravati Meteorological Centre in a press release.

According to the Met department, the cyclonic circulation over northeast Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood now lies over the northwest area of the same sea and vicinity.

It is extending up to 7.6 km above mean sea level and tilting towards the southwest direction with height. Under the influence of this weather system, a low pressure area is likely to form over northwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal in the next 24 hours, the official added.