Nirmala high school diamond Jubilee celebrations on Dec 22

Vijayawada: Nirmala high school located in Patamata will celebrate diamond jubilee to mark the completion of 60 years of its formation on December 22.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, the school principal GB Antony said that the school was formed in 1963 under the auspices of missionaries. She said the school management feels proud that the many alumni of the Nirmala high school are in very high positions in India and abroad and settled in various professions.

Nirmala high school alumni association president TV Siva Ramarao and secretary P Yasaswini said the alumni association is organising many social service activities and helping many children and the needy. NTR district collector S Dilli Rao, VMC commissioner Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar and others are likely to attend the celebrations. The management released a brochure on Tuesday of the celebrations to be held on December 23 to mark alumni association golden jubilee celebrations.

