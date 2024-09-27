Officials told to transport sand immediately after booking

Vijayawada: NTR district collector Dr G Srijana instructed the officials to supply sand to people immediately after they place order by coordinating with the sand transporters.

Collector Srijana along with joint collector Dr Nidhi Meena met the officials of the Mines and representatives of sand transport lorry owners association at the Collectorate here on Thursday.

The sand transporters should cooperate with the district administration to supply sand to the needy people without any delay as part of the implementation of free sand police of the state government. She pointed out that the free sand policy is being implemented transparently as per the guidelines of the state government.

The sand transporters would be paid transportation charges directly into their bank accounts without any delay, she said. The interested transporters may register their vehicles in the AP Sand portal. There is no limit to the number of vehicles to register in the portal.

Keeping in view the traffic in the city, the sand transport would be undertaken during night time only. Transport charges and maintenance charges would depend upon the distance between the sand quarry and the destination point. The meeting discussed various issues including the latest decision on the sand transport, problems identified in the facilitation centers, status of the IVRS report, GST and others.

Assistant director of Mines Veera Swamy, Traffic ACP Prasanna Kumar, motor vehicle inspectors K Venkateswara Rao and PV Ramana Rao, representatives of sand lorry owners association were present.