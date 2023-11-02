Live
- PL Stock Report: Greenpanel Industries (GREENP IN) - Q2FY24 Result Update – Muted performance - BUY
- First genetically engineered mice fight Covid, like young & healthy humans
- Bhutan's King Jigme Khesar Wangchuk to begin week-long visit to India tomorrow
- Accor, a Global Hospitality Leader, Announces the Launch of its 24th Novotel Property in India
- Haryana Orbital Rail Corridor to benefit Manesar industrial area
- K’taka Police to soon submit charge sheet in BJP MLA ticket scam case
- Cong MLA assures of combing operation to trap prowling tiger in K'taka dist
- Indifference brews up in TTDP, case filed against Kasani
- Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Skips ED Summons In Money Laundering Case Amid Political Controversy
- BRS using Kaleswaram project as an ATM: Rahul Gandhi
Just In
Ongole: 29 arrested for forging registration documents
District collector AS Dinesh Kumar conducted a review meeting with the SP Malika Garg and the members of the Special Investigation Team appointed to investigate the sensational cases of land grabbing using forged stamps and registration documents in Ongole on Wednesday
Ongole : District collector AS Dinesh Kumar conducted a review meeting with the SP Malika Garg and the members of the Special Investigation Team appointed to investigate the sensational cases of land grabbing using forged stamps and registration documents in Ongole on Wednesday
Speaking at a meeting, Prakasam district SP Malika Garg said that they have booked a total of 30 cases based on complaints from public, and arrested 29 people for their involvement. A search is going on to arrest remaining people.
The collector advised the SP to arrest the absconding people soon and book cases against them. Police, revenue, registrations and related departments are asked to work together.
Joint collector K Srinivasulu, Additional SP K Nageswara Rao, Markapuram sub-collector Sethu Madhavan, trainee IAS Sowryaman Patel, Ongole RDO Visweswara Rao, special branch DSP Mariyadasu, Ongole DSP K Narayana Swamy Reddy, Darsi DSP Ashokvardhan, Markapuram DSP Veeraraghava Reddy, Kanigiri DSP Ramaraju, and other officials also participated in the meeting.