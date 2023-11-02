  • Menu
Ongole: 29 arrested for forging registration documents

Ongole: 29 arrested for forging registration documents
Prakasam collector AS Dinesh Kumar holding a review with SIT on forged registration documents cases in Ongole on Wednesday

Ongole : District collector AS Dinesh Kumar conducted a review meeting with the SP Malika Garg and the members of the Special Investigation Team appointed to investigate the sensational cases of land grabbing using forged stamps and registration documents in Ongole on Wednesday

Speaking at a meeting, Prakasam district SP Malika Garg said that they have booked a total of 30 cases based on complaints from public, and arrested 29 people for their involvement. A search is going on to arrest remaining people.

The collector advised the SP to arrest the absconding people soon and book cases against them. Police, revenue, registrations and related departments are asked to work together.

Joint collector K Srinivasulu, Additional SP K Nageswara Rao, Markapuram sub-collector Sethu Madhavan, trainee IAS Sowryaman Patel, Ongole RDO Visweswara Rao, special branch DSP Mariyadasu, Ongole DSP K Narayana Swamy Reddy, Darsi DSP Ashokvardhan, Markapuram DSP Veeraraghava Reddy, Kanigiri DSP Ramaraju, and other officials also participated in the meeting.

