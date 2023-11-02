Live
Ongole: PACE Assistant professor awarded Ph.D
Assistant professor Akurathi Nagamalleswara Rao of PACE Institute of Technology and Sciences from department of Mathematics has been awarded Ph.D by Acharya Nagarjuna University here on Wednesday.
He was guided by Professor PLN Varma and the research focused on investigating ideals in Ternany semi-rings.
Nagamalleswara Rao was praised by various academics, including college secretary and correspondent Dr Maddisetty Sridhar, Principal Dr GVK Murthy, Director of Students’ Affairs Dr R Veeranjaneyulu, Dean of Academics Dr M Appa Rao, Dean of Training and Placements K Roopa Akkesh and Head of the Humanities and Sciences Department Raveendra and staff.
