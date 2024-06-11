Prayers offered at Dargah, seeking blessings for Naidu

Vijayawada: Minority Hakkula Parirakshana Samithi (MHPS) state president Farooq Shubli along with other Muslim minorities offered prayers at the Hazarat Syed Bukhari Dargah in Kondapalli of NTR district on Monday to mark the oath-taking ceremony of TDP chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu as the CM of Andhra Pradesh on June 12 in Gannavaram.

Farooq Shubli prayed seeking blessings of the Almighty to Chandrababu Naidu on the occasion of swearing-in ceremony to be held on June 12.

Speaking on the occasion, Farooq Shubli said Muslims of Andhra Pradesh have supported the TDP in the Assembly and Lok Sabha elections. Farooq Shubli said a people’s government will be formed in the state with the victory of the TDP-led NDA alliance.

He said the dark rule of YSRCP ended in Andhra Pradesh. He hoped Nara Chandrababu Naidu will give preference to Muslims in Andhra Pradesh.

He hoped not only Muslims but SC, ST and BCs will get benefitted in the TDP-led NDA rule in the state.

He praised the services of Althaf Baba in serving food to people irrespective of caste and religion. Chief priest of Dargah in Kondapalli Syed Bukhari Babu and organiser of the Dargah Althaf Baba and others welcomed Farooq Shubli and Mashyak Board president Syed Zakauddin at the Dargah in Kondapalli.