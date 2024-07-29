Reservoirs on Krishna river receive steady inflows

Vijayawada: Due to heavy rains in Maharashtra and Karnataka, reservoirs on Krishna river are receiving steady inflows of floodwater for the past few days.

Reservoirs on Krishna river Jurala and Narayanapur received three lakh cusecs of water on Sunday. Similarly, Srisailam and Nagarjuna Sagar reservoirs are also receiving floodwater.

Jurala reservoir capacity is 9.66 tmcft, so far, the reservoir received 7.63 tmcft water which is 78 per cent of the capacity. Narayanapur reservoir capacity is 37.64 tmcft. By Sunday evening, the reservoir received 29 tmcft of water which is 77 per cent of the capacity. Around 3 lakh cusecs of water was received by the reservoirs due to heavy rains in Karnataka and Maharashtra for the past few days.

Srisailam reservoir received 3.6 lakh cusecs of water by Sunday evening. The full storage capacity of Srisailam reservoir is 215 tmcft.

So far, the reservoir received 152 tmcft water which is 62 per cent of its capacity.

Nagarjuna Sagar received over 54,000 cusecs of water on Sunday. The storage capacity of the reservoir is 312 tmcft and the water level reached 129 tmcft by Sunday.

Both Nagarjuna Sagar and Srisailam are the biggest reservoirs on Krishna river and largely cater to the needs of the farmers in South Coastal districts and Rayalaseema regions.

Tungabhadra reservoir has reached its full capacity. By Sunday, Tungabhadra received 98.27 tmcft water against the total capacity of 100 tmcft. The surplus water has been released from the reservoir.

Last year, most reservoirs on Krishna river received less inflows and it caused problems to the farming capacity. This year, luckily both major reservoirs Srisailam and Nagarjuna Sagar are receiving floodwaters, thanks to the heavy rains in Karnataka and Maharashtra.

Reservoirs in Andhra Pradesh mainly depend on the rainfall in the States of Karnataka and Maharashtra.