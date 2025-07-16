Task Force Committee formed to monitor mining projects

Vijayawada: The state government formed a Task Force Committee to ensure that new mining projects under the Andhra Pradesh Mineral Development Corporation (APMDC) start on time. The committee will monitor progress, help speed up permissions and solve any issues that delay the projects.

According to the orders issued by the department of mines and geology on Tuesday, the committee will be led by the senior joint director of the department of mines and geology. Other members include the deputy director and assistant director of the same department, along with the vice-president (HMBS) and executive director of APMDC.

The committee’s main duties include helping APMDC get necessary approvals quickly, coordinating with other departments, solving problems related to land, permissions, and logistics and guiding the appointment of qualified agencies to carry out project-related tasks like preparing mining plans and reports. It will also maintain a tracker with updates on all new projects.

The Task Force will meet every two weeks or more often if needed. It will function for one year initially, with the option to extend if required. APMDC will provide support to the committee by organising meetings, keeping records, and compiling data.