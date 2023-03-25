TB awareness programme held at railway hospital

Noted Pulmonologist Dr MV Subba Rao dwelt at length on the symptoms of TB, its management and preventive measures, while addressing the World Tuberculosis Prevention (TB) Day awareness programme conducted at New OPD Block of Railway Hospital here on Friday. Dr Subba Rao explained cough etiquettes to prevent spreading of the disease. He also stressed the need for adherence to treatment through Directly Observed Therapy (DOTS), diet support and community support towards patients.





Dr M Jaideep, ACMS, Health & Family Welfare, welcomed the audience and emphasised on the importance of the 'World Tuberculosis Prevention Day', the prevalence of the disease and elaborated on this year's theme 'Yes We Can, End TB'. Dr M Sowribala, Chief Medical Superintendent, Vijayawada Railway Hospital; Dr L Ravikant, ACMS/Admin; Dr Satyanarayana, Consultant; and Dr Manoj, ACMS (Surgeon) also participated in the programme. More than 100 railway employees benefitted from the event.



