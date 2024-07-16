‘Telugu Natakaranga Moolastambhalu’ book released

Vijayawada: Appajosyula-Vishnubhotla-Kandalam Foundation and Somskriti, Guntur jointly organised a book release function at Sri Thyagaraja Samskruthika Kendram in Guntur on Sunday.

‘Telugu Natakaranga Moolastambhalu,’ a book on life sketches of yesteryears’ theatre exponents, written by Dr Kandimalla Sambasiva Rao and Vadrevu Sundarao was released by Sarraju Bhalachandar.

Appajosyula Satyanarayana, who presided the meeting said that this is a revised and enlarged edition consisting of 120 legendary writers, 117 great actors and directors and 24 other theatre personalities.

The writer Dr Kandimalla Sambasiva Rao thanked Appajosyula Satyanarayana and Balachandar for helping in bringing out this dream book for future generations.

Nibhanupudi Subbaraju, actor and director said that the authors of this book have not just scribbled the pages but they have thoroughly made research about them and brought out this book.

Mandali Buddha Prasad, MLA said that this government will protect the literature and culture. He appreciated the writers and publishers. Burra Sai Madhav, Pinnamaneni Mrutyunjaya Rao, YS Krishneswara Rao also shared the stage. Many theatre artists, writers and organisers attended the meeting.